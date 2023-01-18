Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Cut by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 3.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,077 shares of company stock valued at $98,937,467. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LLY traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.10. The stock had a trading volume of 39,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,646. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The firm has a market cap of $337.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

