ELIS (XLS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $723.76

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001430 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $59.38 million and $723.76 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00039299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00230549 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29415589 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $140.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

