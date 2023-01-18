Ellevest Inc. Buys 365 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $224.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

