Ellevest Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 744,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $559,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $20.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating).

