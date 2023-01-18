Ellevest Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $22.46.

