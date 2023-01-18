Ellevest Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 299.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13.

