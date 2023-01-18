Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,206 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,640,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPX Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after buying an additional 105,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

