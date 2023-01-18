Ellevest Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

MMC stock opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $162.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.