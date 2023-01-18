Ellevest Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.62.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.



