Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $19,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 209,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

