Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE EMR opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

