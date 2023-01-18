Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 10,978 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,560. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average is $149.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.