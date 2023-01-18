Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 5,404 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 36,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,477. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.