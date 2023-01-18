Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 62.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $2,923,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 282,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.25 and a 200-day moving average of $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

