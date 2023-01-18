Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 113,231 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,974.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,231 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 95,261 shares during the period. Oakmont Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,731.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 99,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 708,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,368,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.