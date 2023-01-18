Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 20,406 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after buying an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after buying an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. 31,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,841. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.