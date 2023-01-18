Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 54,776 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FPE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,542. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.