Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VEA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

