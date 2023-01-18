Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $7.86 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. 9,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,006. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

