Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 1.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $36,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 705.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 162,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 159,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 68,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

