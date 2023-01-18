Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $398.78. The company had a trading volume of 87,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

