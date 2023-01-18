Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.51. 163,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,149. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

