Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 719,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 323,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

