Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. CSFB reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.73.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,858. The stock has a market cap of C$112.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.15. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$11.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57. In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at C$8,131,821.57.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.