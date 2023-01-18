Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 376.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 218.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $147.37. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.03 and its 200-day moving average is $131.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading

