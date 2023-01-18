Energi (NRG) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $165,873.58 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00055849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000265 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,369,859 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.