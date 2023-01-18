Energy Web Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $99.95 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00014617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $99.95 million and $1.66 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

