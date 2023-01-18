EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 493,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.98%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.