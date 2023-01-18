Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQX. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 62,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,265. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

