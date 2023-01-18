Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Livent Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million.

Livent Trading Up 1.1 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Livent stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.76. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Livent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

