Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for InMode Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for InMode in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now anticipates that the healthcare company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for InMode’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InMode’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

InMode Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.19. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

