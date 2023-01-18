Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.57 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $102.15 million and $1.17 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00007583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,764.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00400599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00774299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00099314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.98 or 0.00577842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00206842 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,872,933 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

