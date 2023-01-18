Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.57 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $102.15 million and $1.17 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00007583 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,764.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00400599 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016663 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00774299 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00099314 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.98 or 0.00577842 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00206842 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,872,933 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
