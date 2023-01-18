Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Trading Down 2.5%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.45 and last traded at $41.62. Approximately 30,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 19,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ESQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $339.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 33.86%. Analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $44,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Esquire Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

