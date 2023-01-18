Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $20.49 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $270.10 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $20.49 or 0.00098977 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,703.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00399517 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016673 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00779253 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00576768 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001376 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00207118 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00209086 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,995,473 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
