Ethernity Chain Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00009090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $49,224.52 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

