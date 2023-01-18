Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Short Interest Update

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EPRXF remained flat at 3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 2.92 and a 200 day moving average of 1.68. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of 2.66 and a 12-month high of 3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

