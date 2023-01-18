Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

ES opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

