Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 5,291,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,034. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $289,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

