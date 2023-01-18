Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Fibra UNO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FBASF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 4,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,306. Fibra UNO has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Fibra UNO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

