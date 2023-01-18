Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stake Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,033. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66.

