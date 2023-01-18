Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 24,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 53,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

