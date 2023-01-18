First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

First Horizon stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. 4,191,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.