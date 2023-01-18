First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First National in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company.

Get First National alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First National by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First National by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First National by 30.4% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First National during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of First National during the second quarter worth $191,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FXNC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.61. First National has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Research analysts forecast that First National will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. First National’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.