First National Trust Co Buys 3,126 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $149.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average of $170.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

