First National Trust Co Buys Shares of 26,872 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

