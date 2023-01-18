First National Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 6.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.