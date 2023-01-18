First National Trust Co Sells 476 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

