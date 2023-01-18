First National Trust Co Sells 751 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after buying an additional 196,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,228,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

GIS stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

