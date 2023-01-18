First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 130.0% in December

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,456. The company has a market cap of $58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter.
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
