First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 130.0% in December

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,456. The company has a market cap of $58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Seacoast Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSEA. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 1,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

