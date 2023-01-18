First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 23,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,934. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

